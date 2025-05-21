Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands’ airport at MPC readies for the winter months

Wednesday, May 21st 2025 - 14:05 UTC
The Airfield Snow Clearance Vehicle (ASCV) units operate the ancillary equipment to push, brush and blow the snow away and the Liquid Airfield De-Icer Sprayer (LADS) The Airfield Snow Clearance Vehicle (ASCV) units operate the ancillary equipment to push, brush and blow the snow away and the Liquid Airfield De-Icer Sprayer (LADS)

In preparation for the Falkland Islands’ winter, the Joint Force Logistics Unit (JFLU) from the British Forces South Atlantic Islands stationed at MPC has been rehearsing their Snow and Ice plans to maintain operational output through the colder months.

The Mount Pleasant Complex includes and safeguards the MP international airport, which also hosts a squadron of fighter planes to defend the Falklands, plus transport and support aircraft and SAR helicopters.

Comprising of the Airfield Snow Clearance Vehicle (ASCV), the units operate the ancillary equipment to push, brush and blow the snow away and the Liquid Airfield De-Icer Sprayer (LADS), which supplies environmentally friendly de-icing fluid to the runway surface.

Furthermore, the Aircraft De-Icing Vehicle (ADV) is on standby to assist in de-icing aircraft in preparation for a departure.

- Photography by Cpl Roberts RAF Photographer

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands.
Tags: British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI), Mount Pleasant airport, Mount Pleasant runway.

