Falklands’ airport at MPC readies for the winter months

21st Wednesday, May 2025 - 14:05 UTC

The Airfield Snow Clearance Vehicle (ASCV) units operate the ancillary equipment to push, brush and blow the snow away and the Liquid Airfield De-Icer Sprayer (LADS)

In preparation for the Falkland Islands’ winter, the Joint Force Logistics Unit (JFLU) from the British Forces South Atlantic Islands stationed at MPC has been rehearsing their Snow and Ice plans to maintain operational output through the colder months.

The Mount Pleasant Complex includes and safeguards the MP international airport, which also hosts a squadron of fighter planes to defend the Falklands, plus transport and support aircraft and SAR helicopters.

Comprising of the Airfield Snow Clearance Vehicle (ASCV), the units operate the ancillary equipment to push, brush and blow the snow away and the Liquid Airfield De-Icer Sprayer (LADS), which supplies environmentally friendly de-icing fluid to the runway surface.

Furthermore, the Aircraft De-Icing Vehicle (ADV) is on standby to assist in de-icing aircraft in preparation for a departure.

- Photography by Cpl Roberts RAF Photographer