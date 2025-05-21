Historic, a Royal Marines General appointed First Sea Lord

Gen Sir Gwyn will now serve as the head of the Royal Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff and Aide-de-Camp to His Majesty the King.

A Royal Marines General Sir Gwyn Jenkins has been appointed as the new First Sea Lord - the first time in centuries that a non-sailor has been in charge of the Royal Navy. Gen Sir Gwyn, who served as Vice-Chief of the Defense Staff from August 2022 to June 2024, was confirmed in the role by Defense Secretary John Healey.

Forces.net reports he takes over from Admiral Sir Ben Key, who was removed from his duties earlier this month after the Ministry of Defense confirmed he is under investigation over allegations of misconduct.

Gen Sir Gwyn's appointment comes just days after a BBC Panorama said he failed to report evidence of alleged Special Forces crimes committed in Afghanistan.

He said it was an honor to be selected for the role. “I feel extremely privileged to lead the exceptional sailors and marines of the Royal Navy at this pivotal time for UK Defense,” he said.

“Throughout my career, I have always been motivated by the vital role the Royal Navy has in keeping our nation safe.

”To do that now, we need to accelerate our return to a war fighting force that is ready for conflict, expand our modernization efforts and deliver the Royal Navy our nation needs.“

Becoming the first Royal Marine to serve as head of the Navy was described as a ”hugely significant moment“ by the Defense Secretary. ”General Jenkins is a proven leader with a distinguished career in both the military and at the core of government,“ he said.

”I know he will deliver in this pivotal role, making Britain secure at home and strong abroad.“

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, echoed Mr Healey's comments, stating that ”as one of the outstanding Royal Marines of his generation“, General Sir Gwyn brings ”a wealth of operational and organizational expertise“.

”His appointment reflects a Corps which is bound even more tightly to the way the Royal Navy thinks, operates and fights,” Admiral Sir Tony said.