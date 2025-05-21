Israel fires warning shots at diplomats in West Bank; Uruguayan ambassador part of delegation

21st Wednesday, May 2025 - 15:40 UTC Full article

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later issued a statement saying the diplomats had “deviated from the approved route” and that soldiers fired “warning shots” to keep them away

A group of 21 diplomats from various countries came under fire Tuesday during an official visit to the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank. The Israeli army fired warning shots at the delegation, which included Uruguayan Ambassador to Palestine Fernando Arroyo, who was unharmed in the incident.

The visit was organized by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and included representatives from Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, Austria, China, Japan, France, Mexico, Chile, Egypt, Morocco, and other nations, along with officials from the World Food Programme and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Uruguayan Deputy Foreign Minister Valeria Csukasi confirmed to local media that Ambassador Arroyo is in good health and no one was injured.







Video footage from the scene shows Moroccan diplomat Abderrahim Mouziane, head of his country’s mission to Palestine, speaking to a journalist when shots ring out. The video captures at least seven gunshots, and soldiers can be seen behind a barrier aiming and firing toward the group.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later issued a statement saying the diplomats had “deviated from the approved route” and that soldiers fired “warning shots” to keep them away. “The IDF regrets any inconvenience caused,” the statement read, adding that the incident took place in an “active combat zone.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the shooting, accusing Israeli forces of attempting to “intimidate” the diplomatic mission.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli military operations have intensified in recent months. The presence of an international delegation during the shooting has raised diplomatic concerns about the safety of official missions in Palestinian territories.