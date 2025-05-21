Lula says Brazil is in debt to African nations

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recognized his country's historical debt to Africa, proposing to repay it through solidarity, technological exchange, and agricultural support. Speaking at the 2nd Brazil–Africa Dialogue on Food Security in Brasília, he highlighted Brazil’s expertise in food production as a tool to combat hunger and poverty.

“We owe 350 years in which this country exploited a large portion of the African people. I’m aware that Brazil can’t pay for this in money—it can’t be measured in money at any rate. Brazil can pay in solidarity, in technology transfer, so that you can produce some of what we produce,” the president said, addressing agriculture ministers from African Union nations.

The president took part in the opening of the 2nd Brazil–Africa Dialogue on Food Security, Fight Against Hunger, and Rural Development on Monday. The event runs until next Thursday in Brasília and aims to strengthen Brazil's relations with African countries while promoting cooperation based on solidarity and sustainable development.

The event brings together over 40 African delegations as well as representatives from international organizations, multilateral development banks, research institutions, family-farming organizations and cooperatives, and private-sector entities.

The assembly also seeks to identify investment opportunities in agriculture and discuss public policies against hunger and poverty. In his speech, President Lula spoke about the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, which was approved during Brazil's presidency of the G20 last year.

“[The alliance] is an attempt to ensure we can not only produce the food and things that people need, but also raise awareness in the rest of the world,” he added, also mentioning his interest in the African continent and the cooperation he promoted during his terms in office.

The program includes field visits outside Brasília, covering topics such as family farming, integration systems, soil health, the genetic pool of vegetables, bio-supplies, wastewater reuse, and marketing. In Petrolina, in Vale do São Francisco, visits focus on technologies for coping with drought, resistant livestock, irrigated agriculture, and tropicalized fruit growing. (Source: Agencia Brasil)