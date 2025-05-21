Milei highlights Argentina's prosperous future

21st Wednesday, May 2025 - 10:28 UTC Full article

“Argentina is very cheap and it will go up like a diver's fart,” assured Milei

During his speech at the AmCham Summit 2025 in Buenos Aires, organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, President Javier Milei celebrated his party's recent electoral victory in the Autonomous City and promised that inflation would be eliminated by mid-2026.

“There is an excellent opportunity to invest in Argentina,” he told business executives. “Those who bet on Argentina are going to come out winners.” He highlighted Argentina's investment potential, describing it as “very cheap” with high growth prospects, and assured that fiscal balance and declining debt-to-GDP ratios would lower country risk and interest rates. “Argentina is very cheap and it will go up like a diver's fart”, assured Milei.

The head of State also noted a 6% economic growth despite significant fiscal adjustments and claimed 6 million people were lifted out of poverty.

“We are not worried about the movement of inflation, because it is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon and we have fixed the amount of money. There may be a delay of 18 months, but by the middle of next year, there is no more inflation,” he insisted.

In addition, the approval of a US$ 2.7 billion lithium project under the RIGI framework was also announced. RIGI stands for “Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones” (Incentive Regime for Large Investments) in Argentina. It is a framework designed to “attract major investments” by offering “tax, customs, and financial benefits” to projects that meet certain criteria. The initiative aims to boost “exports, job creation, and economic growth.”

Overall, attendees supported Milei's economic direction but urged tax and labor reforms for sustainability. The summit also buzzed with discussions about Milei's strengthened political position post-election, with his party, La Libertad Avanza, gaining leverage.