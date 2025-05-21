UK and Chile sign MoU on Cooperation in Gender Equality

Minister for Latin America, Baroness Chapman and the Chilean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gloria de la Fuente during her visit to London

The UK and Chile signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Gender Equality earlier this month. The MoU, with the aim of establishing sustained mutual cooperation in promoting human rights and gender equality, was signed by the Minister for Latin America, Baroness Chapman, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gloria de la Fuente, during her visit to London.

The MoU, the first of its kind that the United Kingdom has signed, marks an important milestone in both countries’ commitment to a foreign policy agenda focused on women’s rights and reflects a shared determination to move towards more equitable, inclusive and respectful societies.

Baroness Chapman, Minister for International Development, Latin America and the Caribbean, said: “Chile is a vital partner in our shared efforts to promote equality for women and girls. The MoU establishes mechanisms for cooperation, political dialogue and best practices in key areas, such as the promotion of participation in international affairs and the political empowerment of women and girls”.

Louise de Sousa, British Ambassador to Chile, said that “the signing of this memorandum strengthens bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and Chile and establishes cooperation to deliver equality for women and girls around the world”.