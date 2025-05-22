Falkland Islands reaffirm right to self-determination amid Chagos sovereignty talks

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly issued a public statement on Thursday acknowledging the UK Government’s recent decision to move forward with a sovereignty transfer of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius. The Assembly welcomed reassurances that the Falklands’ status remains unaffected.

”The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to hear the recognition of the unique nature of the relationship between our Islands and the United Kingdom,” said Deputy Chair MLA Mark Pollard.

In a recent call and official correspondence with UK Minister of State Stephen Doughty, Falklands officials were assured that the Chagos agreement will not impact the islands' self-governing status or their relationship with Britain.

The Assembly underscored that the Falklands’ political future is grounded in the principle of self-determination. “Our relationship with the United Kingdom is one we have chosen freely,” the statement read, referencing the 2013 referendum in which 99.8% of Falkland Islanders voted to remain a British Overseas Territory.

“The history of the Falkland Islands is unique, and vastly different from that of the Chagos Islands,” the Assembly emphasized.