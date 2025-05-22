Falklands celebrates St Helena Day and honors Landing Day anniversary

Governor Alison Blake CMG joined MLA Jack Ford, BFSAI, FIG officials, veterans, and the community at San Carlos for the Landing Day memorial service

The Falkland Islands joined St Helana Day by having the flags of both UK Overseas Territories flying in Stanley’s Victory Green on Wednesday 21st May from 16:30 until Thursday 16:30.

St Helena Day is celebrated on May 21st each year and it commemorates both the saint's feast day and the traditional date of the island's discovery in 1502 by Portuguese navigator João da Nova. The day is a public holiday on St Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha, and is marked with a variety of festivities.

The Falkland Islands Flag and the Union Jack Flag also remained raised together Wednesday on Victory Green, in honor of the 43rd Anniversary of Landing Day, 21st May 1982, when contingents of the British Task Force landed in San Carlos to begin the final recovery of Stanley plus surrender and expulsion from the Islands of the Argentine military invaders.

Precisely this Wednesday a welcome invitation was extended to everyone wishing to attend the annual Landing Day Service at San Carlos Cemetery, commencing at 1100. A small something would be appreciated to add to the refreshment table in Matthew’s Nissan hut.

And in a week’s time, Thursday 29th April, the Goose Green Liberation is inviting to the Liberation Service to be held at at 11am. All are welcome. The Goose Green social club will be open after the service for refreshments. A plate of finger food would be much appreciated