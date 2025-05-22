Falklands, Defense completes major improvement project in strategic Mounts

22nd Thursday, May 2025 - 06:55 UTC Full article

The exterior of one of the accommodation blocks. MOD Crown Copyright.

UK’s Defense Infrastructure Organization (DIO) has completed the final phase of a major improvement program at one of the most remote sites on the Defense estate in the Falkland Islands. A new modular accommodation block at Byron Heights has now been handed over, marking the end of a four-year infrastructure project, delivered on behalf of Strategic Command.

A contract was awarded to VolkerFitzpatrick to replace the original accommodation at Mount Kent, Mount Alice and Byron Heights, originally built in 1984. The new single storey accommodation blocks now provide modern living and working environments for up to 12 people stationed at each location.

Designed to support a continuous presence in extreme and isolated conditions, each site includes fully equipped bedrooms, catering services, office space, welfare and leisure facilities, a small gym, plant rooms and temporary transit accommodation, should there be a need for an increase in personnel.

The new structures are well designed to meet the rigors of the Falklands winter in the mountains and are expected to provide a more energy efficient solution compared to the previous accommodation.

Nick Andrews-Gauvain, DIO Project Manager, said: “Building in the Falklands presents unique challenges, from harsh weather conditions to the complexity of an almost 8,000-mile logistic chain, meaning close teamwork between DIO and Volker-Fitzpatrick was vital. The team decided to complete the accommodation at Mount Kent first, allowing us to apply any lessons learnt to the more remote areas of Mount Alice and Byron Heights. We are pleased to have completed this project and I have no doubts these new blocks will improve experiences for service and civilian personnel based there”.

Sgt Winter is one of the personnel based at Mount Alice and has moved into the new accommodation. He said: “The dedicated office space and improved connectivity have made a real difference in how we work, greatly increasing efficiency. The new accommodation has also had a big impact. Being away from loved ones is never easy, but having a comfortable and welcoming place to stay has greatly boosted morale.

“We’re also incredibly grateful to the VolkerFitzpatrick team. Not only did they deliver an excellent build, but they also seamlessly integrated themselves as part of the mountain family”.

A Strategic Command spokesperson said: “The new accommodation is a major improvement, offering high-quality living and working conditions. Built to withstand extreme weather, including high winds and heavy snowfall, it has already proven its resilience. As one of the most remote sites Defense operates in, the construction is a remarkable achievement. It provides everything needed to support our personnel”.

Stuart Deverill, Managing Director, VolkerFitzpatrick Building Division, said: “delivering this project is one of the most remote and challenging environments on the Defense estate and has been a true testament to the resilience, commitment and expertise of our team based in the Falkland Islands. From navigating extreme weather to coordinating complex logistics across 8,000 miles, every stage demanded careful planning and collaboration.

“We’re proud to have provided safe, modern and energy-efficient accommodation that will make a real difference from those stationed here. The completion of the accommodation at the Byron Heights site marks the final handover in the program that enhances the UK’s capability to maintain a secure and sustained presence in the South Atlantic”