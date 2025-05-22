Montevideo summons Israeli ambassador over West Bank incidents

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry Wednesday summoned Israeli Ambassador Michal Hershkovitz, after fire was opened on a diplomatic delegation in the Middle East, including Uruguayan Ambassador Fernando Arroyo, during a visit to Jenin, West Bank, to assess the humanitarian situation. Although no one was injured, Uruguay demanded an inquiry and that the safety of the diplomatic personnel be ensured.

“Uruguay urges the government of Israel to investigate this incident and to take the necessary measures to guarantee the protection of diplomatic personnel,” Montevideo's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“A delegation of the diplomatic corps accredited to the State of Palestine, among whom was the ambassador of Uruguay, Fernando Arroyo, was attacked with gunfire by Israeli soldiers during a visit organized by the Palestinian Government to corroborate the humanitarian situation in the Governorate of Jenin, West Bank,” the document went on. Hence, the Israeli ambassador to Uruguay was summoned “to clarify the facts indicated.”

“Uruguay urges the government of Israel to investigate this incident and to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection and allow the operation of diplomatic personnel accredited to the State of Palestine,” the declaration further stressed.

President Yamandú Orsi condemned the incident, criticized Israel's announced offensive in Gaza, and rejected all forms of violence, including war and kidnappings. He emphasized distinguishing between a government and its people, condemned the high death toll in Gaza, and clarified his attendance at events supporting Uruguay's Jewish community, not Israel's government. “I don't get herded with the poncho of being more right-wing or more left-wing; I condemn all forms of violence,” Orsi insisted while describing the events in the West Bank as “tremendous.”

“Until peace comes, until the war is ended, we will continue to be more and more entangled in the world with this,” Orsi also said.