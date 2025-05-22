Paraguay strengthens ties with Japan through Peña's visit

Peña met Wednesday with PM Shigeru

Japan has elevated Paraguay to a “strategic partner” status during President Santiago Peña's visit, marking a century of diplomatic relations. This strengthens ties through trust, cooperation, and mutual development. Japan approved a US$ 240 million credit for transformative infrastructure projects in the South American country, plus visa-free entry for short-term Paraguayan travelers and a political consultation agreement to deepen cooperation.

During a business seminar in Tokyo hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), Peña promoted Paraguay as an investment hub, highlighting its access to a 350-million-person South American Common Market (Mercosur), clean energy, productive land, and human resources. The event brought together businessmen and representatives of the private sector interested in learning about the investment possibilities offered by Paraguay.

“This is a historic step that reaffirms the value of our people, our stability, and the opportunities that our country offers to the world. We continue to work for a Paraguay that is a protagonist on the international scene,” he added.

Shigeru told reporters that they had a frank exchange of views with the Paraguayan President, to take bilateral relations to “new heights.”