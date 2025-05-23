Peña suggests Paraguay can host unofficial talks between Taiwan and Japan or the US

“It is hard being a decent, reliable partner,” Peña underlined

During an interview with The Japan Times in Tokyo, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña offered his country as a bridge for countries seeking to commerce with Taiwan. Peña recalled that his country was the sole South American nation with direct ties to Taipei.

“I have told the U.S. president that if he ever wants to meet (Taiwanese) President Lai (Ching-te), he's more than welcome to do it in Paraguay,” Peña stressed following a summit in Tokyo where Paraguay and Japan upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership. He emphasized Paraguay’s unique position as a neutral venue for such unofficial interactions.

There are not many places in the world where you can bring together the president of Taiwan and the leaders of other nations that are our good friends,” Peña insisted.

In one of his appearances in the Japanese capital featuring Taiwanese dignitaries, Peña also noted that “Paraguay stands proudly as a bridge between Japan and Taiwan, two nations that have long believed in us and in whom we place trust.”

Peña also underscored the difficulties of being one of the 12 nations worldwide to have official diplomatic relations with the self-governing, democratic island, such as Paraguayan exports lacking direct access to Beijing's expansive market.

“Sticking to values and principles is often the hardest part, but we also understand that there are no shortcuts in a country’s development path, so we have embraced hardship, and we're sticking to it,” Peña also pointed out.

“It is hard to play by the rules, it is hard being a decent, reliable partner, but at the end of the day, we think that this is going to bring more benefit to Paraguay,” the Colorado leader noted.