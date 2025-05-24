Former Argentine Embassy refugees meet with US Secretary of State

24th Saturday, May 2025 - 10:26 UTC Full article

“Their bravery inspires all those who fight for a more democratic future,” Rubio said

“Their bravery inspires all those who fight for a more democratic future,” Rubio said while condemning the arbitrary detention of opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa and over 70 others amid Maduro's ongoing repression

The US State Department reaffirmed its support for Venezuela's democratic struggle and the release of political prisoners. María Corina Machado thanked Rubio and described the escape as an “epic” operation, highlighting international support for Venezuela's democratic transition. Their extraction, dubbed “Operation Guacamaya,” exposed vulnerabilities in Maduro's regime, despite claims by Chavista officials that it involved negotiations and a safe passage.

“It is an honor to meet with the brave Venezuelan opposition leaders who were targeted by Maduro's repression and tyranny,” Rubio stressed. “The United States will not relent in its support for the struggle of Venezuelans for democracy and the safe return of all unjustly detained Americans,” he added.

Rubio also “expressed his gratitude to all involved in this operation and recognized the tenacity of Maria Corina Machado, who remains in Venezuela,” a statement from the US State Department also noted. The US top diplomat also expressed “his concern following the unjustified and arbitrary detention of opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa and more than 70 others amid a new wave of repression by the Maduro regime,” the document went on.

In addition, the detention by Caracas of Argentine national Germán Darío Giuliani was confirmed. Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the arrest took place on a sailboat. Giuliani is a criminal lawyer who had been in Venezuela before, in the state of Anzoátegui.

Rubio also explained that this operation also allowed the protection of Corina Parisca, María Corina Machado's mother, while dealing a blow to Caracas' narrative of strength. Machado insisted it was an “epic and impeccable operation” exposing the deep vulnerability of Nicolás Maduro's Bolivarian regime. She also thanked President Donald Trump for his “unwavering commitment” to the Venezuelan people. “We are not alone or waiting. We are operating and moving forward. The transition is underway,” she stressed.