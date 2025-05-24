Opposition politicians stand up for press freedom in Argentina

24th Saturday, May 2025 - 10:31 UTC Full article

Former Vice President Julio Cobos was among the signatories of the declaration

Argentine political leaders signed a declaration defending press freedom, criticizing President Javier Milei's ongoing attacks on journalists and the media. The statement condemns the government's use of insults, denunciations, and intimidation to silence critical voices, urging a collective response to protect democratic values, while calling for unwavering support for freedom of expression, public denunciation of harassment, and ethical political conduct. The document also warns that silence against authoritarianism is complicity and reaffirms a commitment to an Argentina where criticism is not criminalized.

The note was released just as Casa Rosada tightened its rules for the accreditation of newspeople, requiring journalists to provide detailed documentation on their professional ties, track record, and media audience metrics. A formal dress code was introduced, and access to press areas is limited to 25 in the Journalists' Room and 36 in the Conference Room, with admissions based on an evaluation matrix. The Undersecretariat of Press oversees enforcement, aiming to ensure “plural access” and security, it was argued.

“We observe with concern the escalation of expressions from the highest level of power, how the President of the Nation, and many of his followers, use disqualification, insult or even denunciations against journalists, or attacks on the media themselves, as an attempt to delegitimize their word,” the declaration mentioned.

“The attack on the press does not seek or defend the truth. The power of the State is used to intimidate, silence, and discipline those who exercise their work in a critical manner. A common and collective reaction is necessary and it must be done in time, from politics and from all levels of society,” it went on.

The declaration -called “May 25th and a democratic commitment in Defense of Press Freedom”- was drafted by Sergio Abrevaya and signed by Margarita Stolbizer, Emilio Monzó, Miguel Angel Pichetto, Mónica Fein, Daniel Arroyo, Victoria Tolosa Paz, Ramiro Gutiérrez, Carla Carrizo, Martin Lousteau, Julio Cobos, Paula Olivetto, Silvia Lospennato, Guadalupe Tagliaferri, Ricardo López Murphy, and Facundo Manes.

“We call on leaders and political forces, social organizations, universities, cultural leaders, journalistic entities, and citizens to sign a public commitment in defense of freedom of expression and the work of press workers,” the statement also pointed out.

“The explicit incitement to hatred, or the exercise of physical violence in some cases, makes the situation even more serious and puts us in the duty to warn about the serious institutional setback that this implies, affecting democratic coexistence, respect, and public debate in Argentina,” the political leaders also highlighted.