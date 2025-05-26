Charles III congratulates Milei on May 25 holiday

26th Monday, May 2025 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The United Kingdom was proud to be one of the first nations to recognize Argentina's independence in 1825, Charles III highlighted

King Charles III Sunday congratulated Argentine President Javier Milei on another anniversary of the May 25, 1810 Revolution that paved the road to self-government and eventually independence from Spain in 1816. The British Embassy in Buenos Aires published the following statement by the monarch in Spanish:

”Dear Mr. President



My wife and I are pleased to extend our most sincere congratulations to You and the people of Argentina on the auspicious occasion of your National Day and in this special year of the bicentenary of diplomatic relationships between the United Kingdom and the Argentine Republic.



In fact, the United Kingdom was proud to be one of the first nations to recognize Argentina's independence in 1825. Two centuries later, I am moved to bear witness to the perdurable force of the bonds between our peoples and the mutual respect and the spirit of cooperation between our peoples.



My wife and I hope to deepen that close friendship and keep watching the ties between our two countries and peoples bloom in the years to come.