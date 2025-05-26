Falkland Islands reaffirm self-determination at UN decolonization seminar

26th Monday, May 2025 - 13:57 UTC Full article

Barkman emphasized that Falkland Islanders “are not an abstract idea of territory” but a “people with real lives, communities, and a distinct history.”

UN C24 Regional Seminar

At a United Nations seminar focused on decolonization in the Pacific, Falkland Islands lawmaker Teslyn Barkman appealed for international recognition of the Islands' right to self-determination, pushing back against Argentina's territorial claims.

Speaking at the UN C-24 Regional Seminar on May 22, Barkman emphasized that Falkland Islanders “are not an abstract idea of territory” but a “people with real lives, communities, and a distinct history.” She declared, “We do not want to be a colony again.”

The theme of the conference — “Pathways to a sustainable future” — provided the backdrop for Barkman to highlight the Falklands' environmental leadership, economic resilience, and democratic institutions. “We manage our own finances. We don’t take aid from the UK. The only support we require is in defence, because of the active threat from Argentina,” she said.

Barkman reminded delegates of the 2013 referendum, in which 99.8% of voters chose to remain a self-governing British Overseas Territory, a vote monitored and validated by independent observers. “The result was our free choice,” she stressed.

She also warned against Argentina's constitutionally enshrined claim over the Falklands, calling it a “colonial ambition” that seeks to erase Falkland Islanders. “Ignoring our voice while debating our fate is dehumanising,” Barkman added.

The Falklands’ representative called on the international community to acknowledge the region’s contributions to sustainability, particularly in fisheries and ocean governance. “We are proud to lead on human rights at sea,” she noted, citing practices that reduce environmental impact and protect marine life.

Barkman closed by urging the UN to “see us, hear us,” reaffirming that the Islands’ political journey “must be recognised and not sidelined due to competing agendas.”