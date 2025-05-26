Milei skips greeting VP and BA Mayor

The last time Milei and Villarruel had been seen together was on March 1 for the opening of the 2025 Legislature

Argentine President Javier Milei publicly justified his refusal to greet Vice President Victoria Villarruel and Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri during a Tedeum ceremony at the Metropolitan Cathedral marking the May 25 celebrations, citing betrayal and criticizing their associations. “Rome does not pay traitors,” Milei posted on X.

Those who “betray, lie, slander, insult, and dirty” harm the virtuous, he insisted, targeting Macri for hiring Catalan advisor Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí, whom Milei accuses of running a “dirty campaign” against him in 2023. Milei has previously referred to Gutiérrez Rubí as “human garbage”. The tension with Macri stems from Macri's PRO party’s decision to hold early elections in Buenos Aires, fracturing potential alliances with Milei’s La Libertad Avanza. He also ignored Villarruel, with whom he has had no communication for months, reflecting a year-long feud.

During the ceremony, Buenos Aires Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva criticized social media “terrorism,” fake news, and societal division, urging dialogue. Milei later attended a ceremonial guard change in Plaza de Mayo, maintaining distance from both Villarruel and Macri.

Milei walked from the Casa Rosada to the Cathedral alongside his sister and Presidential Secretary General Karina Milei and the rest of the cabinet. They were welcomed by García Cuerva. Once inside, Milei greeted several politicians but specifically dodged Macri and Villarruel.

