Argentina celebrates UK/Mauritius agreement on Chagos as a path to a Falklands dialogue

27th Tuesday, May 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Gerardo Werthein Argentine minister of foreign affairs, international trade and worship

This Monday, May 26, the Argentine Foreign Ministry published a release celebrating the Agreement between the governments of UK and of the Republic of Mauritius referred to the Chagos archipelago including the island of Diego Garcia.

“This international treaty lawfully binding implies the recognition by the UK of Mauritius sovereignty over the whole archipelago, and the territorial integrity of Mauritius, and constitutes a decisive pace towards the culmination of the decolonization process of Mauritius, in accordance with the relevant Resolutions from the UN General Assembly.

Argentina values that this result has been reached through a process of bilateral negotiations based on mutual respect, complying with International Law and the principle of peaceful resolution of disputes. It is a historically significant event in the decolonization process.

In this framework Argentina renews its call on the UK to resume negotiations on the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime spaces, as established by Resolution 2065 (XX) of the UN General Assembly and other pertinent resolutions. The recovery of full sovereignty exercise over the above mentioned territories and maritime spaces, is a standing objective of Argentina’s foreign policy.

The agreement between UK and Mauritius constitutes an example that shows it is possible to solve disputes of this nature through peaceful means. Argentina reaffirms its willingness for a serious and substantive dialogue with the UK, which allows finding a definitive solution in accordance with International Law as referred to in the Islas Malvinas Question.