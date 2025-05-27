Charles III first monarch to open Canadian Parliament in decades

Canada can build new partnerships and an economy that benefits all its citizens, Carles said

During his historic two-day visit to Ottawa, King Charles III became the first monarch since 1957 to inaugurate a Canadian parliamentary session. His address underscored Canada's sovereignty amid rising tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has proposed the country's annexation as the 51st state and imposed tariff threats. Asserting national independence, Charles declared, “The True North is indeed strong and free.”

The speech, crafted by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office, reaffirmed Canada's commitment to democracy, self-determination, and open global trade. It emphasized the nation’s efforts to forge new alliances while bolstering military readiness and Arctic defenses. Warmly welcomed by crowds, Charles and Queen Camilla participated in ceremonial events, including laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier—further highlighting their show of solidarity. Their visit symbolized steadfast support for Canada's autonomy amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Charles’s speech sent a clear message: Canada’s sovereignty is not negotiable. The King emphasized the importance of staying “strong and free” in response to Trump's ambitions. His remarks earned a standing ovation in Parliament after he proclaimed, “The True North is indeed strong and free.” The royal couple greeted cheering onlookers as they rode through Ottawa in a State Landau open-top carriage en route to the Senate. There, they received a Royal Salute from a 100-member honor guard of the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, along with a 21-gun salute. Their arrival was marked by traditional drumming and singing from the First Nations Ottawa River Singers, while Inuit elder Rev. Canon Aigah Attagutsiak tended a ceremonial smoking bowl known as a quilliq. Seated alongside Prime Minister Carney, Charles and Camilla occupied thrones crafted from walnut trees sourced from the UK's Windsor Great Park.

Many Canadians interpreted Charles's brief visit as a strong signal of support for their nation in its ongoing political standoff with Trump, despite the King having previously invited the U.S. President for another state visit earlier this year. Addressing the Senate in both English and French, Charles expressed his pride in witnessing Canadians unite in renewed national spirit.

“This is another pivotal moment for Canada,” he emphasized. “Democracy, pluralism, rule of law, self-determination, and freedom—these are values cherished by Canadians and ones this government is committed to protecting.” The King acknowledged the evolving landscape of global trade, which, though imperfect, has contributed to Canada’s prosperity for decades. He noted that Canada’s diplomatic relationships are shifting but reassured his audience that “Canadians can grant themselves far more than any foreign power could ever take away.” By remaining true to its principles, Charles stated, Canada can build new partnerships and an economy that benefits all its citizens.

Reiterating this firm stance, Prime Minister Carney declared, “Canada will never, in any way, shape, or form, become part of America.”