Falkland Islands Liberation Day Anniversary from Argentine Occupation, on 14 June

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has released an official communique to mark the anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982. The following program has been arranged for Saturday 14 June 2025.

A Thanksgiving service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 09:45. Her Excellency The Governor together with Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Commander of British Forces will attend the service with representatives from the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force and members of the Merchant Navy supported by the band from the 6th Battalion of Rifles. Youth Groups will be in attendance, and Veterans from 1982 will also be present.

At 11:00 am a parade and ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument, in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers Her Excellency the Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by a member of the Legislative Assembly, the Commander of British Forces, official Falkland Islands Government guests, representatives of the Armed Services, Veterans Associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.

Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 am. Please look out for, and take heed, of the road closures in the area of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road.

A civic reception respectively hosted by the Falkland Islands Government will be held in the Falkland Islands Defense Force Club. This will commence at 11:45 am and end at 2:00 pm. All residents and members of the Armed services are cordially invited to attend.

As advertised the Falkland Islands Radio Service are also hosting a Family Day Party in the Town Hall from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

It is appropriate for medals and decorations to be worn on this occasion.

Gilbert House, 23 May 2025