Falklands, consultation on overseas driving licenses concludes next Friday

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is undertaking a consultation in relation to the use of overseas driving licenses. The purpose of the consultation is to help identify whether there are public safety concerns around the use of overseas driving licenses and whether the current law needs to be changed.

The public consultation covers two topics relating to overseas driving licenses.

Topic One: Driving on an overseas driving license

Topic Two: Obtaining a Falkland Islands driving license using an overseas driving license (known as license exchange)

In relation to driving on an overseas driving license in the first 12 months of being in the Falkland Islands, FIG is considering proposals which would limit the use of an overseas driving license to cars and other small vehicles. Using an overseas driving license to drive large vehicles, such as mini-buses, coaches and lorries will be permitted if the overseas driving license was issued by a country with a similar testing standard to the Falkland Islands, such as the United Kingdom and European Union countries.

In relation to obtaining a Falkland Islands driving license using an overseas driving license (known as license exchange) FIG is considering limiting the ability to obtain a Falkland Islands driving license to countries with a similar testing standard to the Falkland Islands, based on the rules which currently apply in the United Kingdom.

FIG is seeking views on the use of overseas driving licenses in the Falkland Islands and the proposals being considered. In particular, the Government is keen to hear from the business community regarding the impact the proposals may have on businesses.

The public consultation is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T2WR35Y

The consultation will close on: Friday 30th May 2025

In addition to the online survey, Government Officers are consulting with the Chamber of Commerce, the Police Advisory Committee, the Transport Advisory Committee, Falklands College and the Public Works Department to identify public safety issues and the level of impact the proposed changes may have.