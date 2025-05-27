Falklands representative honors 1982 War dead at Cunard Memorial rededication in Liverpool

The FIG Representative, Richard Hyslop, at the Cunard War Memorial rededication service in Liverpool with other attendees and dignitaries. Photo: Tony Storey, Cruise Media Services

The Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, Richard Hyslop, took part in a solemn rededication ceremony at the Cunard War Memorial on Sunday, May 25, marking the 43rd anniversary of the sinking of the Atlantic Conveyor during the Falklands War.

The service, held by Liverpool Parish Church, commemorated the addition of the year “1982” to the memorial—acknowledging the role of Cunard ships and their crews in the 1982 conflict. The Atlantic Conveyor, a Cunard vessel, was sunk by Argentine missiles during the war, resulting in the deaths of 12 servicemen.

“On behalf of the people and Government of the Falkland Islands, I was very honoured to attend the rededication service for the Cunard War Memorial,” said Hyslop. “The addition of the year 1982 is a poignant act of remembrance to all those who served aboard the Atlantic Conveyor and to those twelve men that made the ultimate sacrifice in helping to liberate the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation.”

The event coincided with the 185th anniversary of the first transatlantic voyage from Liverpool and was attended by local dignitaries including the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Barbara Murray, and the 19th Earl of Derby, whose ancestor originally unveiled the memorial in 1921.

The Atlantic Conveyor was one of three Cunard ships involved in the Falklands War effort, playing a critical role in transporting supplies and equipment to British forces in the South Atlantic. Its loss marked one of the war’s most significant maritime tragedies.

The rededication underscores ongoing efforts by the Falkland Islands to honor the memory of those who served in the 1982 conflict, which ended Argentine occupation of the Islands.