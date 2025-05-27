Fortuna Ltd secures Tristan da Cunha lobster concession and transport contract

Tristan da Cunha, the world’s most remote inhabited island, has awarded its prized lobster concession to Fortuna Ltd, a British Overseas Territory-based company with global seafood operations.

Announced Tuesday, the agreement grants Fortuna exclusive long-term rights to fish for lobster around the Tristan group of islands. In addition, the company will operate the island’s passenger and cargo link to Cape Town and oversee power generation and other vital services.

“This partnership promises exciting opportunities for the people of Tristan da Cunha and for Fortuna,” said James Wallace, Managing Director of Fortuna Ltd. “Tristan lobster is known to be the best in the world, and we are excited to bring our extensive experience to developing this exciting new product in our world-class portfolio,” he added.

Chief Islander Ian Lavarello welcomed the decision, noting that the new dedicated vessel will “transform passenger access to the island,” improving medical, social, and economic life. “It is exciting to be working with a company from another British Overseas Territory, who understand remote island life in the South Atlantic,” Lavarello said.

Tristan da Cunha’s lobster is a premium export, prized on international markets. The new partnership aims to expand global distribution while supporting the island’s sustainable development.