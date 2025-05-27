Princess of Wales smashes bottle of whisky and formally names HMS Glasgow, first of eight Type 26 frigate

The Princess of Wales participated in the traditional smashing of a whisky bottle

The construction of all eight City-class frigates is expected to be finished in the mid-2030s (Picture: EyeintheskyGla X)

The Royal Navy's most advanced anti-submarine warship has officially been named HMS Glasgow, honoring Scotland's second city. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the naming ceremony at BAE Systems' shipyard in Glasgow, reports Forces.net.

The Princess smashed a bottle of whisky against her hull for good luck as she formally named the vessel. “I name this ship Glasgow. May God bless her and all who serve in her,” she said.

The Type 26 frigate is the first of eight to enter service and will give important protection to the UK's nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.

“HMS Glasgow represents the best of British engineering and shipbuilding,” Defense Secretary John Healey said. “The warship will serve as a formidable defender of our national security and a powerful asset for Nato in an increasingly dangerous world.”

HMS Glasgow is equipped with sophisticated weapons systems, advanced sensors and state-of-the-art communications technology to ensure the Royal Navy keeps Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

The warship's flexible design will allow for future upgrades during its service life, ensuring it remains at the forefront of naval technology for years to come. Australia and Canada have also chosen the design for their future frigate programs.

“HMS Glasgow represents a step-change in anti-submarine warfare capability for the Royal Navy,” Acting First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell, said.

“As threats beneath the waves become more sophisticated, these warships will ensure we maintain our underwater advantage and protect our most critical strategic assets for decades to come.”

HMS Glasgow is scheduled to be operational by 2028, and the construction of all eight City-class frigates is expected to be finished in the mid-2030s. The vessels will be based at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth.