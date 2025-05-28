Argentina: Milei’s intelligence plan raises concerns over domestic surveillance

The draft of the State Intelligence Secretariat does not specify who qualifies as a “manipulative actor,” raising concerns about potential targeting of journalists, social activists, and critics

Argentina's government under President Javier Milei is under fire after the leak of a controversial National Intelligence Plan (PIN) that could lead to internal espionage targeting critics of his administration.

The plan, detailed by La Nación between Sunday and Tuesday, identifies individuals who “manipulate public opinion” or “erode confidence” in the government’s economic and security policies as legitimate subjects of surveillance.

The PIN, drafted by the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), does not specify who qualifies as a “manipulative actor,” raising concerns about potential targeting of journalists, social activists, and citizens critical of Milei's ultra-libertarian administration.

One of the immediate targets appears to be investigative journalist Hugo Alconada Mon, who reported on the PIN and has since faced cyberattacks and threats. “Since Monday, my phone has been bombarded with threats, hacking attempts, and efforts to impersonate me online,” Alconada Mon reported. Attempts were also made to take control of his WhatsApp and social media accounts.

The leaked plan includes monitoring “vulnerable social groups” such as pensioners and protest movements that might influence political dynamics amid growing polarization. Every Wednesday, senior citizens march in front of Congress demanding higher pensions—a protest frequently met with heavy police response.

Following the revelations, the President's Office issued a statement confirming the existence of a new intelligence plan but denying its controversial content. “This is the first government in decades to politically decide not to use SIDE to persecute journalists or political opponents,” the statement read. However, Milei himself fueled the controversy further, posting on social media: “Journalists are the biggest creators of fake news in human history,” and adding that Argentinians “don’t hate journalists enough.”

Under Milei’s leadership, the SIDE’s budget has surged by 68% since January, with confidential expenditures—free from public oversight—rising by 254%, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The intelligence agency operates under the guidance of Santiago Caputo, Milei’s political strategist who holds no formal government position, thus evading standard transparency requirements.

The revelations have sparked alarm among press freedom advocates and opposition figures, who warn of a return to authoritarian tactics under the guise of national security.