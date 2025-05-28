Future of Maradona Case trial to be decided this week

Deputies in the Buenos Aires Provincial Legislature unanimously agreed to request impeachment proceedings against Judge Julieta Makintach for her involvement in a documentary about the malpractice trial of Diego Maradona's medical team. The magistrate played a leading role in the film despite denying any wrongdoing.

A new hearing is scheduled for Thursday at noon, when San Isidro Criminal Court # 3 Chief Justice Maximiliano Savarino will determine whether a mistrial is declared or if the proceedings can go on with Makintach's removal and her replacement by another magistrate.

Maradona's family (the plaintiffs) and the prosecution supported the call for new judges, while some defense attorneys proposed restarting the trial but retaining the remaining judges. Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari stated that continuing with the trial under current circumstances was unacceptable and advocated for appointing new magistrates to ensure a fair process.

Makintach's removal was supported by all the plaintiffs’ lawyers, citing concerns about future legal nullifications. Fernando Burlando, the lawyer representing Maradona’s daughters, criticized the documentary’s revelations and called the situation embarrassing.

Congresswoman Florencia Retamoso favored Makintach's expulsion through a formal impeachment process, alleging ethical violations.

It was reported that the documentary recorded with Makintach's knowledge was to be entitled Divine Justice. The case delves into the death of Diego Armando Maradona at a house he rented for off-hospital post-brain surgery recovery. The prosecution and the Maradona family argued that his death was not inevitable had he received proper care and not been neglected by his medical team.