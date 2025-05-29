Falklands, DarwinPlus project to analyze fresh water dynamics for Stanley

Two scientists from SAERI, South Atlantic Environment Research Institute have been checking on the Falkland Islands capital city Stanley main fresh water supply at the Moody Brook River.

It is part of a Darwin Plus Project, UK government funded and looks into fresh water dynamics given the Falklands growing loss of water because of several reasons, less rainfall, climate change, wind erosion affecting the Islands land ecosystem.

The Freshwater Project involves Dr Alastair Baylis and Dr Nyein Thandar Ko who visited the Moody Brook River to download data from water loggers installed in 2022 by a previous project.

These BaroSCOUT and LevelSCOUT devices have recorded over two years of valuable data on water levels and pressure.

“We’ve now installed new loggers to keep this long-term monitoring going — helping us track changes in the freshwater environment and better understand the health of our rivers, “according to the scientists.

The Freshwater Project is funded by the UK Government through the Darwin Plus program Biodiversity Challenge Fund and the Falkland Islands Government and delivered in partnership with the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

“We're proud to continue building on past work to support sustainable water management and strengthen community engagement with our local environment.

“Thank you to everyone — past and present — contributing to this important effort”.