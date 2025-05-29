Maradona Case: Mistrial declared - all back to square one

29th Thursday, May 2025 - 20:58 UTC Full article

The mistrial was declared after over two months of hearings and 40 witness testimonies

The proceedings against most members of the medical team treating former Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in the days leading up to his death ended up in a mistrial Thursday, Justices Maximiliano Savarino and Verónica Di Tommaso of the San Isidro Oral Court #3 decided as they removed fellow magistrate Julieta Makintach from the panel for participating in an unauthorized documentary about the case.

Makintach was handed down a 90-day leave of absence by the Province of Buenos Aires' Supreme Court amid numerous requests for her impeachment, for which she was said to be considering the possibility of resigning, although it would entail dropping her magistrate immunity in the face oof the criminal charges she might also face for her actions.

The mistrial, announced after over two months of hearings and 40 witness testimonies, means the process must restart with a new court, causing emotional reactions among Maradona’s family and the seven defendants.

Evidence from the documentary, including a trailer and script, contributed to the decision, and there are concerns about the potential loss of evidence ahead of the new trial

The former Barcelona FC, Napoli, and Boca Juniors star passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, in a house he had rented for his off-hospital recovery after brain surgery. The health care professionals are charged with neglecting him. The prosecution argues that the 1986 World Cup winner's death would not have been inevitable had he received proper assistance.

Maradona's daughters Dalma, Gianinna, and Jana, as well as his former romantic partner Verónica Ojeda said they would keep up the litigation as they wept when Savarino announced the mistrial, even though the outcome was foreseeable.

Prosecutors Cecilia Chaieb, Carolina Asprella, and José Amallo are already conducting the case against Makintach, which involved raiding her home and other evidence-gathering actions that resulted in Thursday's ruling. Ironically, the clandestine film production involving Makintach and a production company with which she has been proven to be acquainted was to be named “Divine Justice.”

The new court to handle the case is to be appointed shortly, but the beginning of the new proceedings remains in doubt, with local media guessing between early July, August (after the Judiciary winter recess), or even January 2026.