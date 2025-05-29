Uruguay clinches rapeseed and soybean meal deal with China

29th Thursday, May 2025 - 10:15 UTC Full article

Fratti headed a Uruguayan mission to China, Hong Kong, and other Asian markets

Uruguay and China signed a historic agreement enabling the South American country to export rapeseed and soybean meal. The phytosanitary protocol ensures safety, inspection, and traceability standards for these high-protein products, which are much in demand for animal feed in Asia.

The agreement allows pilot batch exports while processing plant audits continue, with plans to authorize rapeseed grain exports next. Additionally, a memorandum was signed to establish a demonstrative family farm in Uruguay and a cattle production laboratory in China, fostering technological and agricultural cooperation.

The understanding was achieved last week during Uruguay's Agriculture Minister Alfredo Fratti's mission to strengthen ties and promote trade, including at the SIAL Shanghai food fair.

Uruguay’s status as a strategic partner with China prioritizes trade and supports joint research. Initial export estimates project 50,000 tons of soybean meal and 20,000 tons of canola meal annually, with ongoing monitoring planned.

Fratti signed a memorandum of understanding for the installation of a demonstrative family farm in Uruguay and approved an agreement for the creation of a cattle production and breeding laboratory in China. These initiatives are part of a bilateral cooperation strategy aimed at exchanging technologies and know-how. The minister met with Liu Guohong, head of China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration, to discuss cooperation in forestry and grassland management. He had also met with Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Han Jun at President Yamandu Orsi's inauguration.

The official also announced that further meetings with Chinese authorities will be held in July to expand other agribusiness, such as processed meat, dairy products, and soybean by-products.

“Uruguay, which exports 85% of its food, is relevant for a country that imports 90% of its food,” said Uruguay's National Meat Institute President Gastón Scayola, who traveled with Fratti to Shanghai. The mission also explored opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Macao to diversify destinations and consolidate the presence of Uruguayan products in high-demand markets.

In addition, Miguel Sierra, president of the Instituto Nacional de Investigación Agropecuaria (INIA) said Uruguay has achieved an integral strategic partnership status with China, which entails priority in bilateral trade and streamlines export procedures.