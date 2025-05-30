Argentine gov't announces “new” voluntary military service

The main difference with the previously existing one is a change in the age bracket of candidates from 18-24 to 18-28 years

Argentina's Libertarian administration of President Javier Milei announced Thursday the creation of a Voluntary Military Service program for people aged 18–28, managed by the Ministries of Defense and Human Capital. The program aims to instill values like discipline, effort, and patriotism while offering training in trades such as cooking, mechanics, and security, alongside opportunities to complete compulsory education. It seeks to enhance personal and professional development and strengthen defense capabilities.

In December last year, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced the return of the Civic Service program, targeting 18–24-year-olds who neither study nor work. Run by the National Border Guard (Gendarmería Nacional) with the Ministry of Human Capital, it offers training in discipline, respect, and values, aiming to steer youths away from crime and drugs. The program provides educational and job training, certifications, and pathways to employment or further studies.

Thursday's announcement by Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni is in reality an extension of an existing voluntary service training for people aged 18 to 24, so the main difference would not go beyond the age bracket. It also includes emergency response skills (e.g., handling floods or fires), and benefits like a monthly salary, a health care plan, pension contributions, and work experience. The program was introduced in lieu of compulsory military service following the abusive treatment of conscript soldiers by Army officers, resulting in one death.

According to Adorni, the new project seeks to instill in young people values such as effort, discipline, and love for the nation to provide personal and professional development opportunities to young Argentines. Adorni also pointed out that the new service will function as “an educational and training program so that every volunteer soldier can complete his compulsory education.”

The new program “will train and certify citizens in specific trades such as kitchens, mechanical workshops, or surveillance tasks that will help them build their future,” he added while noting that “the weeks of initial military instruction were increased and the training in emergency tasks and response to catastrophes such as floods or fires was extended.”

The Defense Ministry's website offers the “Incorporation of Volunteer Soldiers,” which consists of “training, education, and instruction to perform within the national defense system; work in a dependent relationship with a firm commitment to service.” It adds a “monthly salary, Christmas bonus and pension contributions transferable at the end of their stay; health care and affiliation to social security while serving; acquisition of work experience, training and work discipline, to perform in civilian life upon discharge; development of personal contacts in a climate of camaraderie and respect.”