Brazil recognized once again as free of FMD without vaccination

30th Friday, May 2025 - 10:30 UTC Full article

Parliamentary Front for Agriculture and Livestock (FPA) Vice-President Senator Tereza Cristina attended the World Organization for Animal Health event in Paris

Brazil has officially been recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health for the second straight year as free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination. The acknowledgment, granted during the organization’s 92nd General Session in Paris, reinforces Brazil’s commitment to livestock health and global trade.

The Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) said in a statement that international recognition as a country free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination reinforces the commitment of the agricultural sector and rural producers to the health of their herds and the quality of the products offered to buyer markets.

Thursday's recognition ”is the result of years of joint efforts between the state and the private sector as well as coordinated actions for the gradual withdrawal of the vaccine, in accordance with the Strategic Plan of the National Surveillance Program for Foot-and-Mouth Disease,” the CNA mentioned.

The confederation believes the process of withdrawing vaccination was conducted safely, as made clear by the progress made by the states in meeting minimum requirements.

“During the 10 or so years that the program has been in operation, sero-epidemiological studies have been carried out which indicate that the virus is not circulating in the country,” the document further noted.

“Despite withdrawing the vaccine, Brazil will continue with its herd health surveillance and control actions. For the CNA, the role of livestock farmers and their employees —who are on the front line and have the responsibility to notify the Official Veterinary Service— is fundamental,” it added.

In a separate declaration, the Mato Grosso do Sul State Federation of Agriculture and Livestock (Famasul) said that the international recognition was a token of the cooperation between associations, farmers, and governments—“a milestone for livestock farming in Mato Grosso do Sul and Brazil.”

Famasul also said the seal reinforced that Brazil is ready to compete with top global partners —including the US, Australia, and the European Union, “with health, traceability, and sustainability in production.” Foot-and-mouth disease, Famasul went on to state, is one of the world’s most feared livestock diseases due to its high spread and the economic damage it can cause.

“Since the beginning of the professionalization of meat production, the fight against the disease has intensified globally. In Brazil, the fight officially began in 1950 and went through different phases until the creation of the national program in 2017, with the aim of complete eradication by 2026,” Famasul pointed out. (Source: Agencia Brasil)