Falkland Islands reaffirm support for LGBTQIA+ rights as Pride Month begins

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has reaffirmed its commitment to equality and inclusion ahead of Pride Month, pledging continued support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a statement released on 30 May, MLA Leona Roberts, portfolio holder for Education & Community including Equalities, highlighted the importance of solidarity and respect: “No one should live in fear or silence because of who they are. Just as we defend our right to self-determination as a people, we recognise the right of all individuals to self-determination in their sexuality, gender, and relationships.”

To mark the start of Pride Month, the Pride flag will be raised alongside the Falkland Islands flag on Victory Green on Sunday, 1 June. The Assembly described this act as a visible reaffirmation of their values and solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pride Month, celebrated globally each June, draws attention to the ongoing struggle against hate and discrimination. The Legislative Assembly stated that it remains committed to ensuring the Falklands are “a place where people are free to live openly and are treated with fairness, dignity, and respect”