France announces ban on smoking on beaches and other open spaces

30th Friday, May 2025 - 18:53 UTC Full article

The measure will become effective on July 1

France will implement a nationwide smoking ban in public places frequented by children, effective July 1, 2025, Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin announced Friday, ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Saturday. In South America, the measure will apply to the overseas department of French Guiana, which follows French national laws. The issue is also environmental, with cigarette butts polluting seashores.

The ban covers beaches, parks, public gardens, school grounds, bus stops, and sports venues, aiming to protect children from secondhand smoke and support a “tobacco-free generation” by 2032, as outlined in the 2023–2027 National Anti-Tobacco Program. Restrictions in enclosed public places such as restaurants and offices are in force since 2008. Violators face a €135 fine.

Café terraces and electronic cigarettes are exempt, though vaping regulations may tighten. The measure, supported by 62% of French citizens, aligns with existing local bans in over 1,500 municipalities and follows similar policies in countries like the UK, Spain, and Sweden.

Smoking causes 75,000 deaths annually in France, with a high percentage of adults consuming tobacco daily in 2024. No new cigarette taxes are planned to avoid fueling the thriving black market, Vautrin also explained.

“Where there are children, smoking has no place,” Vautrin said. The freedom to smoke “stops where children's right to breathe clean air starts,” she added. Anti-smoking groups had been fighting for a broader ban.

In February, France became the second European country to ban disposable e-cigarettes after Belgium started the move on Jan. 1. The UK is set to implement its ban on June 1, covering both nicotine and non-nicotine devices.