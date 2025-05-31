British Family concern with Darwin Plus suspension and possible axing of vital conservation funds

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, RSPB, claims the commitment has now been suspended and the UK spending review in June will determine if it continues.

Andrew Rosindell MP, Shadow Minister for the British Overseas Territories, said the removal of the scheme threatens vital conservation work, and sends a troubling signal

Environmentalists, UK MPs and the same British Overseas Territories fear that Chancellor Rachel Reeves could be axing a vital fund, some £10 million to the Darwin Plus scheme, which is essential for scientific research in places such as the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, RSPB, the commitment has now been suspended and the UK spending review in June will determine if it continues. Sources have reportedly told the group it may not continue which has sparked huge concern among green groups and MPs, as was reported by the Express deputy Political Editor, Steph Spyro.

Precisely Andrew Rosindell MP, Shadow Minister for the British Overseas Territories, said: “As someone who has long championed our British Overseas Territories in Parliament, I am deeply dismayed to hear that Rachel Reeves may axe the Darwin Plus scheme. This program has been essential in protecting the unique environments and wildlife of the Territories, home to the vast majority of the UK’s biodiversity.

“Its removal not only threatens vital conservation work, but also sends a troubling signal that these important parts of the British family are being neglected by this government. I would urge the Chancellor to reconsider this decision and reflect on the magnitude of her proposal.”

At least 32,216 native species have been recorded across the territories, the RSPB said. This represents about 90% of all British biodiversity but the true figure is likely to exceed 100,000.

Katie-jo Luxton, director of conservation at the RSPB, said: “In overall terms, the amounts we are talking about are small but what they deliver for nature, local tourism and jobs in far-flung British outposts cannot be underestimated. They build resilience to climate change, with healthy mangroves and coral reefs providing cost-effective ways to limit the impact of increasingly ferocious tropical storms.

“If the Government steps away from its relationship with the Territories in this crucial area it will impoverish us all. A lack of investment in conservation puts more wildlife at risk of extinction and it will be a sad indictment of the trusteeship of these special places, making a mockery of the Government’s claim to be an international leader on nature.”