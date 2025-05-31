FIFA takes tougher stance against racism

FIFA thus joined worldwide efforts to fight racism, Infantino highlighted

Football's governing body FIFA has announced a tougher Disciplinary Code to combat racism and discrimination in the game, approved unanimously by 211 Member Associations. Key changes include increasing the maximum fine to 5 million Swiss francs (about US$ 6.08 million) and stricter penalties, such as points deductions and expulsions from competitions.

The protocol for handling racism incidents has also been strengthened. Previously, referees followed a three-step process: stopping, suspending, or ending matches. Under the new rules, any player or team member can report racism directly to the referee, who must immediately act on the complaint. If offenses continue, referees have the authority to halt or terminate matches.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reaffirmed the organization's commitment to fighting racism, calling it a crime beyond football. FIFA is thus collaborating with governments and the UN to integrate anti-racism measures into criminal legislation worldwide.

“Racism is not just a problem to tackle in soccer, racism is simply a crime. And that's why we're working with different governments and the UN to make sure that the fight against racism is included in the criminal legislation of every country in the world,” Infantino said earlier this month during the organization's Congress in Paraguay.

Additionally, FIFA now has the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in cases of racist abuse and can intervene if Member Associations fail to properly investigate and prosecute offenders. This move expands FIFA’s influence in enforcing anti-racism measures across global soccer.