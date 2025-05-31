Peru sends mission to update Pope Leo XIV's ID

Pope Leo XIV had a new picture for his new Peruvian ID

Peru's National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) spent over US$ 30,000 to send four officials to the Vatican to update the National Identity Card (DNI) of Pope Leo XIV. The Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost is a naturalized Peruvian since 2015. The mission was framed within the “Identification without Borders” campaign to provide registry services to Peruvians in Italy and train consulate staff in Rome and Milan.

According to Peruvian government sources, over 500 people were served. The trip has drawn criticism on social media for its high cost, with suggestions that consular or digital channels could have sufficed. President Dina Boluarte's trip to the Vatican for the Pope's enthronement cost US$ 17,613.58, further fueling debate over public spending.

Pope Leo XIV updated his address and photo for a new, non-expiring electronic DNI 3.0, marking a historic event for Peru, as emphasized by Reniec’s head, Carmen Velarde, who praised the Pope’s commitment to the country. The Reniec thanked the Holy See for its assistance during the procedure.

“What Pope Leo XIV has done reaffirms his affection for the country and is also an act of responsibility. It is a message to all Peruvians to keep our ID cards up to date. I thank the Holy Father for taking the time to update his document,” Velarde stressed.

“Identification without Borders” is a campaign undertaken by Reniec together with the Foreign Ministry to improve identification services for Peruvians abroad, regardless of their immigration status. Reniec teams have traveled to Chile, Argentina, the United States, and Spain.

“Pope Leo XIV updated his data and will have his DNIe 3.0. Our registrars arrived at the Holy See and carried out the process of updating the data of Robert Prevost, who had his address in Chiclayo,” the agency said. The Pontiff thus updated his previously recorded address in Chiclayo, Peru. A new photograph was also taken for his 3.0 ID, it was explained.