Boric condemns Israel's actions in Gaza

2nd Monday, June 2025 - 10:08 UTC Full article

Given Boric's stance against Israel, Chile faces possible retaliation measures from Washington

In his annual address on June 1, 2025, at the National Congress in Valparaiso, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font sharply criticized Israel, accusing its government of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians in Gaza. “It is these same principles that have led me to raise my voice loudly against the genocide and ethnic cleansing that the Israeli government is committing against the Palestinian people,” said Boric.

He also condemned Hamas terrorism and demanded the release of hostages, but focused on Israel's actions, citing the withdrawal of Chile’s ambassador and military attachés from Israel, suspending Israel’s participation in the aviation Fidae Fair, and supporting South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC). Boric also backed international arrest warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

“We intervened in the complaint filed by South Africa for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and we requested, together with Mexico and the International Criminal Court, to investigate the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza,” Boric also pointed out.

Boric also urged Congress to expedite a bill banning imports from Israeli settlements in “illegally occupied territories” and instructed the Defense Minister to reduce reliance on Israeli defense industries, supporting Spain’s arms embargo proposal against Israel.

The Chilean leader reaffirmed his country's commitment to democracy, human rights, and international law, condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, electoral fraud in Venezuela, repression in Nicaragua, and the “authoritarian drift” in El Salvador. He emphasized Chile's consistent foreign policy tradition, interrupted only during the Pinochet dictatorship.

Boric's speech signals a hardening of Chile’s stance against Israel, potentially escalating to a full diplomatic break, which could strain relations with the US, a key ally of Israel. His domestic and foreign policy moves reflect his leftist administration’s focus on human rights and historical justice, though they risk international and economic repercussions.

In this scenario, the US administration of President Donald Trump is reportedly considering retaliatory measures, including potentially removing Chile from the Visa Waiver Program, increasing tariffs on Chilean exports, suspending student visa interviews, or closing the US consulate in Santiago.

