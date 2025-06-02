Falkland's Legislative Assembly celebrates Overseas Territories Day

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly joined fellow British Overseas Territories in celebrating Overseas Territories Day on 2 June 2025, highlighting the strength, diversity, and common values that unite the UK’s territories across the globe.

In a public statement, the Assembly praised the day as “a valuable opportunity to reflect on the close partnerships that unite us,” while also recognizing the distinct, self-governing character of each territory.