Falkland's Legislative Assembly celebrates Overseas Territories Day

2nd Monday, June 2025 - 19:53 UTC Full article

UKOTs flags flying at Parliament Square in London

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly joined fellow British Overseas Territories in celebrating Overseas Territories Day on 2 June 2025, highlighting the strength, diversity, and common values that unite the UK’s territories across the globe.

In a public statement, the Assembly praised the day as “a valuable opportunity to reflect on the close partnerships that unite us,” while also recognizing the distinct, self-governing character of each territory.

A very Happy #UKOverseasTerritoriesDay from the Falkland Islands.



Hear from @FalklandsRepUK as he explains the significance of the UKOTs and why the Falklands are so proud to be part of the UK family.



@UKOTAssociation pic.twitter.com/2RQAjjEoeJ — FalklandsinUK (@FalklandsinUK) June 2, 2025





The statement emphasized the environmental significance of the Overseas Territories, which host 90% of the UK’s biodiversity and 94% of its endemic species. “This remarkable natural heritage is not only of global scientific importance, but a vital contribution the Territories make to the UK’s environmental commitments,” the Assembly noted.



As a self-governing democratic territory, the Falklands reiterated its pride in the “strong, constructive relationship with the United Kingdom,” underpinned by “mutual respect, shared history, and the collective principles of democracy, good governance, and the right to self-determination.”



The statement also referenced growing collaboration, citing the recent Joint Ministerial Council as an example of progress toward “a modern and meaningful relationship that reflects the voices of all of our communities.”



The Assembly concluded by reaffirming its commitment to working in solidarity with other Overseas Territories to promote sustainability, protect the environment, support small communities, and defend democratic principles.