Lula prepares for historic mission to France

2nd Monday, June 2025 - 10:12 UTC

Lula is scheduled to depart on Wednesday

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will visit France from June 4 to 9. In his meeting with his local colleague Emmanuel Macron, he plans to sign 20 bilateral agreements, covering areas such as vaccines, public security, education, and science and technology. A significant focus will be the announcement of a new climate declaration and plans to create a decarbonized maritime corridor. The trip also comes amid discussions on global governance reforms, multilateralism, and preparations for COP30, which Brazil will host in Belem.

It will be the first state visit by a Brazilian head of government since Dilma Rousseff's trip in 2012. One of the highlights of the agenda should be the announcement of a new joint climate declaration by the two countries.

“We hope to adopt a new declaration from the two leaders on climate change, considering the engagement within the countries on this issue and the need for greater international mobilization for COP30 [United Nations Conference on Climate Change], hosted by Brazil. We also hope to agree on the creation of a decarbonized maritime corridor with France,” said Ambassador Flávio Goldman, director of the Europe Department at the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

Both presidents are expected to sign 20 bilateral acts, involving cooperation agreements in the areas of vaccines, public security, education, and science and technology. An investment announcement between the two countries is also expected. Currently, the trade flow between Brazil and France is US$ 9.1 billion, according to 2024 data, an 8% increase compared to 2023. France is the third-largest foreign investor in Brazil, with more than US$ 66.3 billion in stock.

“The visit comes at a very positive moment in the bilateral relationship, with rapprochement in various areas. During his time in France, Lula will have several meetings with Emmanuel Macron, in which he will discuss relevant aspects of the bilateral relationship and issues on the international agenda of importance to both countries, such as the need to reform global governance, the defense of multilateralism, the fight against extremism and preparations for COP30,” said Goldman.

Lula and his entourage will depart on Wednesday. Their first engagement in Paris will be the following day, with the official arrival ceremony at the Courtyard of Honor on the Esplanade des Invalides, in the northern area of the Hotel des Invalides building. The site hosts French military ceremonies and is often used for parades and other events.

The Brazilian president will then meet with Macron at the Elysée Palace, the seat of the French government, in a meeting between the delegations of the two countries, which will be followed by a signing ceremony and statements to the press.

On June 6, Lula will receive the title of Doctor Honoris Causa at the University of Paris 8. On the same day, he will visit the exhibition on Brazil's year in France at the Grand Palais, the country's main convention center. According to the Itamaraty Palace, the program for the Brazilian season in France will include various activities until September, in more than 50 French cities. They will include initiatives both in the arts and in academic, scientific, technological, educational, and environmental cooperation, with the long-term aim of strengthening ties between the countries.

Lula will also be honored at the French Academy. Created in 1635, only 19 other heads of state have been honored in an official session. Before him, the only Brazilian to receive the honor was Dom Pedro II, in 1872.

The Workers' Party (PT) leader is also scheduled to take part in a session of the Brazil-France Economic Forum. The meeting will bring together authorities and business leaders from both countries.

Later that day, Lula will take part in an event formalizing the recognition of Brazil's status as a country free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination.

The Brazilian president is then due to meet Paris Mayor Ane Hidalgo, and will then travel to Toulon, where he will hold another meeting with Macron, this time at the French Navy Base, to discuss the Submarine Development Program (ProSub), following discussions between both leaders on the same topics in Brazil in March last year. (Source: Agencia Brasil)