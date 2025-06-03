Aerolíneas Argentinas pilots announce strike for June 10

It remains to be seen whether the Labor Secretariat will order a Mandatory Conciliation, thus halting the measure of force

The Aerolíneas Argentinas pilots' labor union APLA (Airline Pilots Association) announced Monday an eight-hour strike on June 10, 2025, between 6 pm and 2 am the following day, affecting operations at Buenos Aires' Aeroparque Jorge Newbery and Ezeiza airports.

The union cited multiple grievances: non-compliance with labor agreements, delayed salary adjustments, lack of a professional development plan, absence of a sustainable company strategy, unilateral changes to processes and schedules, and recurring aircraft technical failures due to insufficient investment, which harm pilot working conditions and passenger services.

“We are going through an extremely critical context in the airline industry in Argentina, in which decisions taken lightly do not contemplate the negative impact of its consequences,” APLA said in a statement. “In Aerolíneas Argentinas we are facing unacceptable conventional breaches perpetrated by the company; the prolonged delay in the salary guideline; the lack of a professional development plan; the absence of a clear and sustainable strategy for the future of the company; as well as the continuous unilateral modification of processes and schedules, and the recurrent technical failures in the aircraft that are sustained over time, due to the lack of investment, which negatively impact the operating and working conditions of the pilots and the daily service to passengers.”

Aerolíneas Argentinas called the strike politically motivated, noting a recent labor agreement. The company also said it remained open to solutions to minimize passenger disruption. “This strike is a new demonstration that the actions of the pilots' union are politically motivated and not labor motivated,” the flag carrier claimed. “The company continues to be open to seeking the necessary solutions to avoid any kind of damage to the travel plans of our passengers.”

The government may intervene through the Secretary of Labor to enforce a Mandatory Conciliation to suspend the strike, though no decision has been confirmed. This follows a previous APLA stoppage in April and a canceled Easter strike.