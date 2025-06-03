CFK confirms provincial legislature candidacy

3rd Tuesday, June 2025 - 10:34 UTC Full article

“You have to go to the place where you are most useful,” CFK insisted

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) announced Monday that she would be running for the Buenos Aires Provincial Legislature's Lower House in the Sept. 7 elections, representing La Matanza and other areas on the southern outskirts of the country's capital.

CFK highlighted the meaning of underrepresented suburbs and criticized the split election schedule, which requires 17 million residents to vote twice in eight weeks, with federal mid-terms scheduled for Oct. 26.

In her view, Peronism risks an electoral underperformance and claimed that President Javier Milei's government was a “cruel, esoteric right wing” administration which has shifted from a “dollar trap” to a “wage trap,” prioritizing the wealthy.

“I am going to be a candidate. I had already said it in several meetings. It is not a problem of the Buenos Aires Legislature, it is common sense,” CFK stressed. “You have to go to the place where you are most useful,” she insisted while highlighting the area's underrepresentation among Buenos Aires' suburbs.

She was also critical of former ally Axel Kicillof, who, as Governor, chose to hold the provincial elections on a date different than the federal ones. She also cited the case of Mayor Jorge Macri in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, whose PRO party lost heavily to Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) and also to Peronism. “It is a very large province, 17 million people who are going to have to go to vote twice in eight weeks,” CFK noted. “It is not that unity allows you to win, but if you are divided, you will surely lose and badly,” she elaborated in a TV interview with C5N.

In CFK's view, Milei “is a marginal of politics” and that, as such, “it would be good for him to deal with the problems of marginality and vulnerability, but no, he is a marginal who deals with the rich and those who have a lot of power.”