Falklands, “a modern relationship with UK built on the principle of self-determination”

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025 - 10:45 UTC
Falklands Government London Office Representative, Richard Hyslop also underlined the significance and merits of UK Overseas Territories Day in a brief speech.

“I’m here at Westminster because today (June 2nd.) is UK Overseas Territories Day, a day when we celebrate all that the UK OTS brings to the UK family. Here you can see as we walk along Parliament Square the flags of all the individual Territories, from the Mediterranean to the Pacific, from the Caribbean to the South Atlantic.

The UK OTs spans the globe and are part of wider the UK Family.

Today is a day when we celebrate that relationship, a relationship we have as individual territories with the UK, but also the relationship that we have among each other.

For the Falkland Islands, a proud UK OT it’s a very special day. This is because we have a modern, democratic, mutually beneficial relationship: we work together in so many areas but we are also a proud Territory on our own right.

Internally we have self-government, proud relationship with the UK. In 2013 we had our own referendum, with 99.8% of those who voted on a turnout of 92%, did so to remain a UK Overseas Territory.

For us in the Falklands, it is a very important relationship, but today a modern partnership built on the principle of self-determination.

Across the Islands, across the OTs, here in Westminster today, first Monday of June, we will be celebrating all that we have in common as one great UK Family.

Happy UKOTs Day.

