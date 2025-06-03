UK international risk status for BSE downgraded to “negligible”

The UK’s improved risk status is a reflection of the UK’s global reputation for having some of the highest standards in the world for biosecurity.

The UK’s risk rating status for Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) has been downgraded to negligible by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). DEFRA said it is a major boost for the food and farm sector, more avenues will now be open for trade with other countries as our improved risk status for beef and bovine products is recognized.

The abattoir and meat processing industry will be able to take advantage of changes to control measures, which will reduce operational burden and release financial savings for the abattoir and meat processing industry.

BSE, occasionally known as mad cow disease, was a considerable public health concern in the 1980s leading to long-standing bans on British beef exports. The downgrading risk status marks a major step forward, reflecting decades of rigorous controls and opening the door to expanded trade and renewed confidence in UK beef.

Farming Minister Zeichner said: “Today’s announcement is a major step forward and will deliver a real boost to our hard-working cattle farmers, who will now have more avenues open for trading our excellent beef products.

“It is also a huge vote of confidence in this government’s commitment to rigorous animal health standards and biosecurity.”

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss said: “WOAH’s recognition of the UK as negligible risk for BSE is a significant milestone and is a testament to the UK’s strong biosecurity measures and the hard work and vigilance of farmers and livestock keepers across the country who have all played their part in managing the spread of this disease.

“This is the latest example of the UK’s global reputation as a world leader in biosecurity and our new status will improve UK trade for beef and bovine products and reduce the operational burden and create financial savings for the abattoir and meat processing industry.”

Natasha Smith, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the Food Standards Agency said: “This good news reflects that our strict controls in place to protect consumers such as controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity, have helped make sure there is no food safety risk.

“Although the meat industry will be now able to use more of the carcass, consumers can be reassured that strict food safety controls remain in place. Food Standards Agency Official Veterinarians and Meat Hygiene Inspectors working in all abattoirs in England and Wales will continue to ensure that the safety of consumers remains the top priority.”