Falkland Islands welcome UK’s strategic defence review and ongoing security commitment

4th Wednesday, June 2025 - 14:44 UTC Full article

Photo: BFSAI

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has welcomed the UK Government’s newly released Strategic Defence Review, highlighting it as a key affirmation of Britain’s enduring defence obligations toward its Overseas Territories.

For the first time, the document explicitly names the UK's Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies in the core objectives of national defence — to “defend, protect, and enhance the resilience of the UK, its Overseas Territories, and Crown Dependencies.” The Assembly praised this inclusion as a meaningful step in recognising the broader scope of the UK's defence responsibilities.

“The explicit inclusion of the Overseas Territories in the UK’s principal defence objectives is both welcome and necessary in a time of global uncertainty,” said Gavin Short, Chair of the Legislative Assembly. “It affirms what we have always known — that the people of the Overseas Territories matter, and that our right to live in peace and security is recognised and upheld.”

Prior to the publication of the review, members of the Falklands Legislative Assembly were briefed by UK Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard MP, a known supporter of the Falklands and other Overseas Territories. The Assembly noted Pollard’s reassurance that the UK remains “fully committed to the defence and security of the Falklands.”

The Legislative Assembly expressed its intent to maintain close dialogue with the UK Government and Ministry of Defence to ensure that the unique security challenges of the South Atlantic remain central to strategic planning.