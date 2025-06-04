Peña and Modi discuss bilateral ties between India and Paraguay

“It is an honor to represent Paraguay on this official visit,” Peña said

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral relations. The South American leader highlighted his country's clean energy, fertile land, abundant water, and a hardworking population, emphasizing the potential for cooperation in technology, agriculture, health, education, defense, and science.

Peña also expressed Paraguay’s commitment to building strategic ties with India for sustainable growth, guided by shared values of peace, development, and mutual respect.

Modi described the meeting as productive, noting Paraguay’s value as a South American partner and identifying economic cooperation, trade, digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, health, and space as key areas for collaboration.

During his three-day state visit to India, Peña honored Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, among other activities. He was also to hold meetings with Indian businesspeople and industry leaders. He will also travel to Mumbai to engage with startups and technology innovators.

In addition, he held talks with Minister of State Shri Harsh Malhotra and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

“Paraguay is ready to build bridges with India, with a strategic outlook and a commitment to a shared future of sustainable growth,” Peña posted on social media, while Modi described the meeting as productive, stating that Paraguay is a valuable partner in South America and that shared values unite both nations.

“Our talks covered diverse subjects, prime among which was close economic cooperation. There is immense potential in boosting trade linkages. We see sectors such as digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, health, and space as key areas where our nations can work together,” Modi shared on X.

India and Paraguay have maintained diplomatic relations since 1961, collaborating in trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

