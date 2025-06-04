Significant growth in Paraguayan exports reported

Brazil accounted for 99% of Paraguay's wheat shipments

Paraguayan exports have recorded significant improvements this year, according to reports released in Asunción this week.

Wheat shipments went up by 135.2% in the first four months of 2025, reaching 172,340 tons compared to 73,385 tons in 2024, per the Paraguayan Chamber of Exporters and Traders of Grains and Oilseeds (Capeco), generating US$ 41.6 million in revenues, a 166% rise from US$ 15 million in 2024, due to higher production and better prices in Brazil, which bought 99% of these sales, Capeco's advisor Sonia Tomassone explained.

In addition, Paraguay exported 149.5 million kilos of beef by May 2025, up 18% in volume and 37% in value (US$ 847.8 million) from the previous year. Main markets were Chile (45 million kilos), Taiwan (20 million kilos), the United States (18.6 million kilos), and Israel (12.1 million kilos).

From January to April 2025, beef exports grew 29.5% in volume (238,246 tons) and 16.7% in revenue (US$ 684.5 million) compared to 2024, per the National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa).

Pork shipments reached 5.6 million kilos worth US$15.7 million, a 40% increase from 4 million kilos in 2024, with Taiwan accounting for 81% of revenue.

Poultry exports totaled 2.2 million kilos, worth US$3.5 million, with Iraq, Albania, Vietnam, and Angola comprising over 70% of the market.