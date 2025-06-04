South Korea hosting World Environment Day 2025 main events

South Korea will host the World Environment Day 2025 celebrations Wednesday with a focus on plastic pollution, which poses serious threats to marine life, biodiversity, and human health. Established by the UN in 1972, this global initiative encourages governments, organizations, and individuals to take action in this regard

The campaign highlights four simple steps anyone can take: Avoid disposable straws, cutlery, and bottles, opt for cloth or jute bags instead of plastic, support eco-friendly brands with minimal plastic packaging, and educate others about the dangers of plastic pollution and promote sustainable choices to combat plastic waste and contribute to a healthier planet.

Celebrations will take place in Seoul and Jeju Island from June 4-13, with a key commemorative ceremony on June 5 in Seogwipo. The theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” and slogan, “Shared Challenge, Collective Action,” emphasize the global nature of the issue.

The ceremony will introduce the Action for Circular Economy Initiative, a new framework to diagnose plastic pollution causes and propose tailored solutions. Around 1,300 attendees, including delegates from 20 countries and representatives from global organizations will participate.

World Environment Day is the largest global event dedicated to environmental awareness and action. Celebrated annually on June 5, it is observed by millions of people across more than 150 countries. It was started in 1972 by the United Nations. The first celebration took place on June 5, 1973. The idea for this special day was created during the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm, Sweden. Over the years, it has grown into a major movement that has helped pass new environmental laws, stop harmful activities, and encourage people to live more eco-friendly lives.

Other environmental issues facing the planet include: Air and water pollution, Climate change caused by carbon emissions, Deforestation (cutting down too many trees), and Biodiversity Loss (animals and plants).

Celebrations worldwide consist of tree planting events, beach and park clean-ups, environmental workshops and seminars, recycling drives, nature walks, and eco-friendly competitions, and posting messages on social media using hashtags like #WorldEnvironmentDay.