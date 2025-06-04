The three pillars of PM Starmer UK Strategic Defense Review

4th Wednesday, June 2025 - 07:38 UTC Full article

PM Starmer pledged to deliver up to twelve attack submarines under the Aukus project a new vessel every 18 months (Pic MoD)

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hopes to “bring a unity of purpose to the whole of the United Kingdom” as he outlined his spending plans in the Strategic Defense Review.

He set out three fundamental changes to the UK's defense that see the nation move to a warfighting readiness. Increased production of attack submarines and new munitions factories were among the measures being announced.

Speaking at Govan Shipyard on the Clyde – where the new Type 26 Frigate is being built for the Royal Navy – the PM said: “First, we are moving to warfighting readiness as the central purpose of our Armed Forces.

”When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready, and frankly, to show them that we're ready to deliver peace through strength.“

The second change is that the Government will adopt a ”NATO-first“ stance towards defense so that everything it does adds to the strength of the alliance.

Sir Keir added: ”Third, we will innovate and accelerate innovation at a wartime pace, so we can meet the threats of today and of tomorrow, as the fastest innovator in NATO.“

The Prime Minister pledged to deliver up to twelve attack submarines – scaling up production in Barrow-In-Furness under the Aukus project – to provide a new vessel every 18 months.

Investment in the sovereign warhead programs of £15bn has also been outlined that will support 9,000 jobs across the country.

Six new munitions factories are also being built in the UK that will create around 1,000 jobs.

The PM also said they will look to create a ”hybrid Royal Navy” that will blend the operation of drones with warships and submarines to boost UK security.