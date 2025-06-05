Can Milei be arrested when he lands in Spain later this month?

Egío insisted Milei should be arrested “as soon as he arrives at the airport, that they arrest Javier Milei, until he returns everything he has stolen”

Spanish Congressman Víctor Egío of Podemos has called for the arrest of Argentine President Javier Milei when he lands in Madrid later this month to attend an event hosted by his like-minded rightwing party Vox. The Libertarian leader is scheduled to stopover there on his way back to Buenos Aires from an official tour to Rome, Paris, and Tel Aviv to meet local authorities and Pope Leo XIV.

Egío wants Milei detained for his alleged involvement in the $LIBRA cryptofiasco, which reportedly defrauded over 50,000 people, including many Spaniards. Egío demanded Milei's arrest upon arrival on June 7 to participate in the Madrid Economic Forum, hosted jointly by Vox and cryptocurrency traders.

Egío criticized the forum as a platform for neoliberal agendas and accused Milei of scamming investors, urging Spanish authorities to take action, thus escalating tensions between Buenos Aires and the Government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, already marred by prior diplomatic clashes.

Milei is departing on Thursday, and he is due in Spain on Saturday, albeit unofficially. He plans to participate in an international anti-woke event organized by Racks Labs, a technology company linked to cryptocurrencies, and Abast Global, an Andorra-based firm specializing in tax evasion. The event is also funded by Bit2me, a cryptocurrency platform, and Orion, a Dubai-based trading website. This event comes months after the $Libra scandal drew the spotlight onto Milei for his involvement in promoting it. Bit2me CEO Javier Pastor said the Argentine President's actions were “a disappointment.”

